We Are One Seven LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 636.5% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.