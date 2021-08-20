We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BGY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.