We Are One Seven LLC Takes $250,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

