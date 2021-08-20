Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,089 Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $297,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

