Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $183,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $197,000.

TCACU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

