Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,929 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 100,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583,435. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $460.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

