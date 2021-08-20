Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 252,798 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 119,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

