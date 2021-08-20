Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

