Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.