Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

