Wedbush Weighs in on Matterport Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Matterport in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

