WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$9.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

