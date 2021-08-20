Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 805,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.33. 445,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,805,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

