Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 850 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,747.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,522. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

