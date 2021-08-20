Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. 109,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.