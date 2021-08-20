Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 878 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 88,330 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.19. 358,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,606,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

