WeOwn Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $140,497.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00843218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

