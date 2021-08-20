Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of HOWL opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.