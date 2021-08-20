WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,269,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $72,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. 11,450,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

