WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.26. 36,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.79. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

