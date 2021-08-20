WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

RODM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 119,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,324. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09.

