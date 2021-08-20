WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

NYSE WCC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,866. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.58.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

