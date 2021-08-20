Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.