Westpac Banking Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

WBK stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

