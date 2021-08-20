Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Update

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 4,492,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,011.8 days.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

WTSHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

