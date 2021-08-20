Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Update

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 4,492,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,011.8 days.
Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.36.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.