Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $199,653.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $199,653.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $927.03 or 0.01948112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00141058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00150004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.06 or 0.99947969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.00906174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.00716651 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

