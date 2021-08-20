Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFLY stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

