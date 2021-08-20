Whittier Trust Co. Has $121,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 278.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.