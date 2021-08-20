Whittier Trust Co. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $85.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

