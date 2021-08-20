Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PPL by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

