Whittier Trust Co. Invests $92,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 45.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock valued at $94,998,501 in the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMBM opened at $35.65 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $945.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

