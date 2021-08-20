Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $13,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $8,576,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $4,990,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $1,383,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $162.32 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.