William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

TJX opened at $73.59 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

