WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Achieves $527.27 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $527.27 million and $119.93 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

