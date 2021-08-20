Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in July

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

