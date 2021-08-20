Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.51.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $214.32 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.