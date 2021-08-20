Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $953.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 953.50 ($12.46) and last traded at GBX 953.50 ($12.46), with a volume of 183514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 943 ($12.32).

WKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 867.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Duncan Owen acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

