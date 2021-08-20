XDNA Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. XDNA has a market capitalization of $8,333.78 and $4.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XDNA

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

XDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

