Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.99. Approximately 102,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,020,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XBC. Cormark upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$462.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.96.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

