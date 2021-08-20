Xion Finance Price Reaches $0.0864 on Major Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $359,056.80 and $22,388.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00147569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.93 or 1.00186248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.06667732 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,157,471 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.