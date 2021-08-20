Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

XPOF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

