Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.40. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 350 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on XPOF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

