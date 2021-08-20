Xuez Market Cap Achieves $112,380.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Xuez has a market cap of $112,380.00 and approximately $65,347.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,117,207 coins and its circulating supply is 4,150,773 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

