Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of YRD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 145,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

