York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Down 0.4%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76.

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

