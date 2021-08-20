YUSRA (YUSRA) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YUSRA has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $34,657.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

