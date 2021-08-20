Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

