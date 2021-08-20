Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.