Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 1,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,520. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,398,719. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

