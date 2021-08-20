Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. CF Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $12,079,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CF Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

