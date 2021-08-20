Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report sales of $781.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $779.22 million and the highest is $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,048,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 625,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,393. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

